Schiphol Operations Director Hanne Buis will resign from her management position at the airport on 1 February. There would be a ‘difference of opinion’ with the Supervisory Board about the ‘operational management of the airport’ that cannot be bridged. This week, Schiphol seemed to have solved the problems with luggage and long queues for the short term.

#Schiphol #operational #director #leaves #difference #opinion