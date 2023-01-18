Schiphol and the airlines will continue to work together to ensure that peak days run smoothly. There are also a few times on those peak days when a lot of flights depart. A better spread of departing travelers improves the throughput. If the voluntary agreements do not lead to sufficient results, Schiphol will still impose restrictions for peak days.

Sondag states in a statement: ,,Things are looking good towards the May holiday. From the start of the 2023 season at the end of March, we will continue to scale up and we will do so in a sensible and phased manner, in the interest of travelers, employees and airlines. We’re not going to take any chances. We want to once again offer the quality and security that everyone can expect from Schiphol.”

Schiphol suffered from problematic and chaotic queues last year. Images of the airport went all over the world. Schiphol then decided to take a number of measures. For example, it has started a recruitment campaign to recruit more security employees. The terms of employment for this group of employees have also improved. The airport says that so far about half of the required additional 850 security officers have been recruited.

