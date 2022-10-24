After months of chaotic scenes due to staff shortages, Schiphol is in the middle bracket of European airports when it comes to customer satisfaction. This is apparent from an inventory of Google ratings about the hundred busiest airports in Europe, made by the website Vliegveldinfo.nl. In this ranking, compiled for the first time, the airport near Amsterdam is in 40th place with a score of 4 stars.

