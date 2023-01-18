Flying from Schiphol will be “comfortable travel” again during the May holiday, Ruud Sondag, interim director of the airport, promised that during a conversation with the press on Wednesday.

Sondag thinks that Schiphol has the staffing problems in security and baggage handling sufficiently under control. During the May holiday last year, these led to great chaos, which the airport did not recover from throughout the year.

From March 26, the airport will scrap the maximum number of travelers that can depart locally from Schiphol. A passenger ceiling of 50,000 passengers per day still applies. During the May holidays, Schiphol expects to be able to handle roughly 70,000 passengers.

However, the airport management is still taking into account a number of “peak mornings” on very busy days. There are five to ten, according to Sondag, on which Schiphol wants to process 79,000 travelers per day. The airport wants to tackle those peaks together with the airlines.

KLM and the other companies are expected to postpone departure times or to voluntarily tackle the crowds at the airport in some other way. According to the Schiphol management, the airlines with a base in Amsterdam, including KLM, Transavia, easyJet, TUI and Corendon, have committed themselves to this plan. Sunday spoke with the companies on Tuesday.

New employees

The security companies at Schiphol have recruited hundreds of new employees in recent months, said Sondag during the press interview on Wednesday afternoon. There are now three hundred to four hundred vacancies. The ground handling companies are also looking for a similar number of employees for the baggage basements.

Nevertheless, Sondag thinks that security, in particular, can carry out more checks on luggage and passengers by working smarter. The bottleneck is the CT scanner. If employees who assess the scans can handle scans from other rows (lanes) at a quieter time, passengers can move through more quickly. According to Sondag, the airport has tested this in practice.

Sunday again emphasized on Wednesday that Schiphol must be a better “landlord” of the airport than before. For a long time, the airport harbored competition between security firms, ground handling companies and cleaning companies, among others. After all, the tendering of the services resulted in low rates.

Game rules

Gradually, the management of Schiphol and the responsible Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management have gradually become aware that competition is at the expense of services and employees. About the competition, Sondag stated on Wednesday “that we may have gone a little too far”.

Since 1 January, Schiphol has applied rules (license to operate) in the field of safe and healthy working that service companies at the airport must follow. In time, the number of handling companies at Schiphol must be reduced from six to two or three. To this end, Schiphol is waiting for measures from the ministry.

Trade association BARIN, which represents the international airlines that fly to Schiphol, is “very satisfied” with the removal of the restrictions. “Schiphol has worked hard and invested heavily in improving productivity and the number of employees,” says Marnix Frccuitema of BARIN. “No restrictions is good for the traveler and the airlines.”

The scrapping of the passenger ceiling is separate from the restrictions that Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure and Water Management, VVD) wants to impose on Schiphol. Harbers wants the airport to process a maximum of 440,000 flight movements (takeoffs and landings) from November 2024. Schiphol currently applies a maximum of 500,000. For example, Harbers wants to reduce noise nuisance for local residents.