It is expected that 57,000 travelers will board the plane from Schiphol on Saturday. On Sunday, 63,000 passengers will depart from the airport. The planning for the weekend has been made in consultation with airlines and travel organizations, with the result that six flights will depart from Rotterdam The Hague Airport.

Tour operator Corendon will divert three departing flights to Rotterdam The Hague Airport this weekend. TUI is moving two flights to Rotterdam airport and Transavia one. Schiphol did not have to ask airlines to cancel flights, as it did last week.

The airport will also take extra measures this weekend, such as deploying extra staff and installing a canopy for travelers who have to wait outside the terminal. Schiphol is making every effort to ‘keep waiting times as limited as possible’ and expects that ‘the vast majority of travelers’ will make their way through. “Some may not, but that is also the case on normal days,” says a Schiphol spokesperson. See also In Moscow, an unknown person shot the car of a businessman selling gold

Watch our videos about the chaos at Schiphol here:

#Schiphol #moving #flights #prevent #crowds