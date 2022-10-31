Travelers who missed their flight after August 12 as a result of the crowds at Schiphol can now also receive compensation. Schiphol has extended the scheme that had previously been set up for this until the end of October after talks with the Consumers’ Association and the Ombudsman of broadcaster MAX.

Even after the end date of the earlier scheme, there were sometimes very long waiting times as a result of a shortage of security guards. As a result, there were still people who did not make their flight because they had to queue for a long time. Through this scheme you can then, for example, reclaim the costs for rebooking a flight or for alternative transport.

“In September we again received signals that travelers were missing their flight and immediately raised the alarm at Schiphol,” said Consumers’ Association director Sandra Molenaar in an explanation. “Of course it cannot be the case that travelers who missed their flight before August 12 are entitled to compensation, but that people are just unlucky after that date.”

Unjustly rejected

About 8,000 claims were submitted under the previous scheme. Roughly half of these have been completed so far. Schiphol does not dare to say how many people have missed their flight since then due to the problems. 560 reports were received at the Consumers’ Association’s hotline in September and October. See also Today's winning numbers can be found here

Ombudsman Jeanine Janssen of broadcaster MAX, who was also committed to the matter, indicates that the handling of the earlier scheme is largely satisfactory. But according to her, there are people who have indicated that they have been unfairly rejected.

,,We return these matters to Schiphol and usually an award is then made. The advice for people is: first wait for a definitive rejection, then submit the complaint again to Schiphol and only then come to us,” says Janssen.

Consumers can submit their claim up to and including 30 November via Schiphol.nl/compensation. The Consumers’ Association has agreed with Schiphol to monitor the handling of the claims. In a few weeks, the Consumers’ Association will discuss progress with Schiphol.

Less than an hour waiting time

During the autumn break, the waiting time for security at Schiphol was less than 60 minutes almost every day. Only on one very busy one it took up to 1.5 hours to get through security. According to Schiphol, the figures point to ‘modest steps towards further improvement’. See also Press review - Journalist who protested on Russian TV against the war in Ukraine fined

According to the figures, the average waiting time at the security check was only 14 minutes. All in all, more than 2.6 million travelers traveled from, to or via Schiphol from 14 to 30 October. That was more than last year’s 2 million. In 2019, the last year before corona, there were still more than 3 million.

Long queues for months

The airport has been struggling with long lines for months. Airlines also had to cancel flights because of the crowds. This is partly because Schiphol has a shortage of security guards. There is also an acute shortage of personnel in baggage handling.

But this autumn break, Schiphol has made the first progress towards solving the problems. For example, the airport is investing about 100 million in measures to combat the staff shortage. Agreements were recently made that the hourly wages of security guards at Schiphol will increase by 2.50 euros extra per hour, on top of the labor market surcharge. See also TV review "Hard but fair": A Germany that Putin is afraid of

In another area too, Schiphol is working on ways to prevent flight delays, for example. With a new procedure, Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL) says it can safely depart and land more aircraft per hour during fog. Such a situation with limited or poor visibility occurs on average ten times per year. From now on, five extra landings and three to seven extra take-offs can take place per hour. That should cause significantly less disruption.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.