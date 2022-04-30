with videoSchiphol estimates that it will be even busier today than on Saturday. That is why airlines are being asked to take even more drastic measures to reduce passenger flows and thus relieve the workload for staff.



30 Apr. 2022

Whether that will work is not yet certain. Discussions are still taking place with airlines about the cancellation of flights.

For Saturday Schiphol came with a request to reduce the number of passengers by 3,500, today the airport is aiming for 5,800 fewer passengers. ‘We are not there yet’, admits operational director Patricia Vitalis of Schiphol. She also indicates that KLM no longer requires cancellations. The airline has already announced that it will cancel 47 flights for Saturday and Sunday.

Just like Saturday, some flights will also be transferred to Rotterdam The Hague Airport today. For the time being, this only concerns two flights, one from Transavia and one from Corendon.

Busy at Schiphol. © ANP



Safety

According to Vitalis, Schiphol is concerned with the safety of passengers and staff in the terminal. There are so many people that the security they have to pass through ‘unfortunately’ cannot handle it. Today, she expects about 70,000 departing passengers to pass through security gates, or 10,000 more than on Saturday. If we look at all incoming and departing passengers, so including transfer passengers, this concerns 190,000 and 170,000 people.

Busy at Schiphol. © ANP



,,It was very busy this morning and there were long lines at the check-in desks,' Vitalis said on Saturday. "People sometimes had to queue for up to two hours to get through security." Schiphol employees tried to steer the passenger flows in the right direction as much as possible. And the fire brigade handed out water to waiting travelers. Saturday the worst of the crowds had passed by late afternoon.

Vitalis acknowledges that the situation is ‘very annoying for travelers’. But she does not rule out the possibility that Schiphol will ask airlines to cancel flights more often this year. Due to the corona pandemic, the airport is suffering from major staff shortages. Employees lost their jobs during the pandemic because of fewer flights for nearly two years. And not everyone has returned to their old job.