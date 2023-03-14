Aircraft emit nothing at all, apparently. More the diesel will soon be banned at Schiphol.

Schiphol has been under pressure for years from the environmental brigade. There should not be too many flights, flights should be more heavily taxed. Diverting to Lelystad was allowed at first, but not anymore. Also because of the environment. Those planes simply cause too much environmental nuisance.

So what measures is Schiphol taking? Simple, they are going to ban all diesels. Yes, the self-igniter is prohibited at Schiphol. But don’t airplanes use kerosene? Sure.

Diesel banned at Schiphol from 2025

In this case, it concerns the vehicles at Schiphol. Think of towing vehicles, buses, trucks for luggage and so on. There are still many diesels in between. Not only at Schiphol, but worldwide, diesels are often used for this because of the higher efficiency compared to petrol.

But that will soon be a thing of the past at Schiphol. According to the Dutch Labor Inspectorate, the first part of the fleet must be replaced by electric vehicles before the end of this year.

It can be done in steps, because there is simply not enough power supply to charge all vehicles. This power supply must be in order by 2025. Then all vehicles at Schiphol must be fully electric.

Not a bad choice in itself, right?

Before we all climb into the pen or keyboard, there is something to be said for it. Especially at low speeds with a lot of acceleration and braking, an electric motor is much more efficient and has a much greater efficiency than a diesel. In addition, the diesel vehicles are always in the vicinity of where the platform personnel are working. So you remove the diesel fumes from the workers. Can’t resist, can you?

Of course, there is also such a thing as pollution from all aircraft. We are therefore curious to what extent it is actually effective. On the other hand, that is still no reason not to switch from diesel to electric, if it is simply a better option. YOU

Through: Nu.nl

Photo credit: Aston Martin DBS at Schiphol, by @Carspotterkrimpen, via Autoblog Spots.

This article Schiphol employees have been saved: diesel banned appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Schiphol #employees #saved #diesel #banned