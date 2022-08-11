Schiphol will reimburse the costs of travelers who have missed their flight due to the chaos at the airport. It reports that airport thursday night on his website. The scheme applies to people who were on time at the airport in the period between April 23 and August 11 of this year, but missed their flight because of exceptionally long waiting times for security.

Travelers who have incurred costs during this period can submit a request for compensation to Schiphol up to and including 30 September. This concerns costs that are not reimbursed by another party, for example by a travel insurance or airline.

The scheme was established after an agreement with the Consumers’ Association and the Omroep Max program Max Holiday Man.

