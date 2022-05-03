Update/With videoSchiphol will limit the number of flights this summer to prevent crowds at the airport like last week. Director Dick Benschop shares this, who also apologized during the press conference this afternoon for the chaos this May holiday. The airport will also recruit more staff and raise wages.

“In peak times, we will set a limit to the number of flights that can be handled at Schiphol,” says the Schiphol director. These peaks are mainly on weekends and every day in the morning. Benschop is also disappointed, but he sees no other option: “This is the last measure we want to take.”

Schiphol wants to set a limit to the number of flights per day based on the amount of staff who can be present at the airport every day. The airport is already doing this with other factors, such as environmental guidelines and runway capacity, but staff numbers have not yet been taken into account.

Benschop does not yet know exactly what that will look like: “We will do that in consultation with the companies,” said the director. “We want to look four to six weeks ahead, so that airlines and passengers know where they stand. We want to avoid having to disappoint people too late.”



Some passengers left a box of Merci with the security guards. Dick Benschop, Schiphol Airport

“The May holiday that we are now experiencing hurts,” said the Schiphol director at a conference call with the press. “Passengers miss flights in large numbers. We see long lines, flights that don’t go and holidays that fall into the water. I apologize for this.”

He calls last week’s situation ‘not the level of quality you can expect from Schiphol’. “People are rightly angry, but the vast majority have adjusted to what is going on and are trying to catch the flights. And some passengers left a box of Merci with the security guards.”

According to Benschop, the problems are due to more travelers and fewer staff than expected. The airport had made a ‘tight’ schedule for that period seven weeks before the holiday, but about ten percent of the staff was out due to corona and flu cases. When a strike was added in the first weekend of the May holiday and more people came than expected, the chaos was complete, according to Benschop.

Schiphol CEO Dick Benschop speaks to the press about the problems at the airport. Due to large crowds and staff shortages, a large number of flights were canceled and there were significant delays. © ANP



“We are in a growth spurt with growing pains,” says the director. “The amount of travelers is greater than we and the airlines predicted seven weeks ago. Summer will have to be different from the May holiday. This must not happen again.”

Higher wages and more staff

He says that Schiphol hopes with hundreds of new employees to prevent the airport from experiencing major problems again next summer. Benschop is investigating, among other things, the possibility of hiring hundreds of extra security guards. They should be lured with higher wages, but how high these wages will be is still up for debate. Benschop: “Tomorrow we will speak with the unions and security companies.”

He adds that finding more staff will not be an easy matter. He cites the high competition in the labor market as the main reason. It also takes a very long time to hire and train security guards, namely twelve weeks. There are currently 100 security guards in the training. According to Benschop, that should be 500.

The airport has been struggling with staff shortages in key areas since last year. Especially in security control, cleaning and handling, activities that the airport and airlines have outsourced to external companies for years. Benschop believes that this should come to an end: ,,We must above all ensure that we become an attractive place to work. We need to look at the remuneration so that we can attract more staff to Schiphol, in consultation with the security companies and trade unions.”

The halls of Schiphol are packed this May holiday. © Joris van Gennip



Due to the large crowds and a shortage of staff, the airport has been very busy in recent days. That is why Schiphol asked airlines to reduce the number of travelers for last weekend. On Saturday it worked somewhat. Not on Sunday. As a result, the lines were very long and the airport was forced to cancel flights and move to other airports nearby, such as Rotterdam or Eindhoven.

And problems are expected again for next weekend. 194,000 passengers are expected on Sunday, hardly less on Saturday. Many travelers return from vacation and that will cause delays at the baggage belts due to the staff shortage. But it threatens to get out of hand again in the departure halls. There is a 20% shortage of security personnel. In addition, there are not enough employees accompanying travelers in the terminals.

Local residents: ‘Problems are caused by hub function’ Schiphol’s hub function has contributed to the chaos at Schiphol, according to residents of the Schiphol Area. According to local residents, the business model with travelers flying to Schiphol from all over Europe for a connecting flight to another destination in Europe or beyond is putting pressure on security and handling. “The many switchers place double demands on this personnel capacity. Their suitcases have to be transferred quickly after arrival and many switchers have to go through customs twice,” explains the residents’ delegation of the Schiphol Environment Council. They believe that the transfer passengers do not have to pay for the extra costs that this entails, because Schiphol would then become more expensive than competing airports. Local residents have been arguing for a reduction in the number of flight movements to Schiphol for some time. They base themselves on studies that state that the economic usefulness of Schiphol decreases with more than 350,000 flights a year. This could mainly be achieved by much fewer switchers.

Queues at Schiphol because of the large crowds and the staff shortage. © Joris van Gennip



