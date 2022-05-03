Benschop said this during a conference call with the press this afternoon. “This May holiday hurts,” said the CEO. He attributes the problems to more travelers and fewer staff than expected, partly due to corona and flu cases.

Huge crowds and few staff

Due to the large crowds and a shortage of staff, it has been very busy at the airport in recent days. As a result, Schiphol asked airlines to reduce the number of travelers for last weekend. On Saturday that worked somewhat. Not on Sunday. As a result, the lines were very long and the airport was forced to cancel flights and move to other airports in the area such as Rotterdam or Eindhoven.

And problems are expected again for next weekend. 194,000 passengers are expected on Sunday, hardly less on Saturday. Many travelers return from vacation and that will cause delays at the baggage belts due to the staff shortage. But it threatens to get out of hand again in the departure halls. There is a 20% shortage of security personnel. In addition, there are not enough employees accompanying travelers in the terminals.