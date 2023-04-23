According to a spokesperson, travelers who depart from Schiphol on Sunday should expect queues, although the queues are not very long.

Just like Saturday, it is busy at Schiphol, in the first weekend of the May holiday. The airport expects to process more than 70,000 departing passengers on Sunday. Around 09:00 almost a third of the departing travelers had already passed security. “A smooth start with a lot of activity,” said the spokesman. He speaks of busy departure halls, but a good flow. “At peak times, people stand in line for a maximum of half an hour.”

That picture is about the same as that of Saturday, when Schiphol assumed about 65,000 departing passengers. Schiphol already took into account crowds and therefore queues at the airport. Although the airport assumes that the queues will not be as long as last year. Then they were outside the departure hall, so that some travelers even missed their flight. Schiphol is deploying more security officers to keep the crowds manageable. Travelers are also asked to prepare themselves, for example for the security check.

Schiphol expects to process an average of 66,000 departing travelers per day during the May holiday. On peak days, such as the first weekend of the holiday, that number can rise to well over 70,000. Last year, an average of 58,000 people left the airport during the May holiday. Before the corona crisis, that number was an average of 72,000 per day.