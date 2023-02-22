After decades of exclusively growth, Schiphol is accepting a contraction in the number of flights. The airport will not oppose the cabinet’s plans to reduce the maximum number of take-offs and landings to approximately 460,000 by the end of this year.

With this, the airport not only breaks with decades of driving growth, but also with the aviation sector’s resistance to the cabinet’s shrinkage plans.

According to Schiphol, a decrease in the number of flights is painful for the airlines, but acceptable for the airport. Also because the attitude towards aviation and the associated environmental and noise nuisance has changed in both politics and society.

The airport says it has been in a no man’s land for years in terms of regulations and permits. For example, a nature permit is still lacking and rules on the use of the six runways at the airport, including the associated flight routes, have never been laid down in law. The same applies to the current limit of 500,000 flights per year.

Crossing borders with impunity

As a result, air traffic can always exceed noise limits with virtually impunity. This was already established at the end of 2021 by the ILT aviation inspectorate and led to the decision in June last year by the Minister of Aviation Mark Harbers (infrastructure and water management) to reduce the number of flights at Schiphol by 12 percent.

Because the decision brings the airport back under rules that applied before 2015, it would in principle be possible to reduce the number of flights to 400,000 per year. Schiphol does not want to run that risk by opposing a milder decrease.

The airport does set conditions for its capitulation. According to the airport company, reducing the number of flights is not an end goal, but a necessary intermediate step that only applies to enable the cabinet to set hard limits as quickly as possible to protect local residents and the environment.

According to Schiphol, the limit of 460,000 flights (of which 32,000 at night) is the new zero point and growth should be possible again under certain conditions in the future. The government must also indicate clearly in advance when new legal rules for aviation will be laid down, so that there remains sufficient prospect for airlines to invest in the latest generation of aircraft, which are less noisy and polluting than the current fleet.

Four to five years

Harbers previously indicated that he could come up with such new rules within four to five years, or as soon as possible. In that case, more flights could be operated if airlines use the latest aircraft.

With its position, the airport is heading for a conflict with the airlines who are strongly against shrinkage. According to them, boosting investments in new aircraft has a much greater effect on noise nuisance and environmental emissions.

“If we can carry out our intended fleet investment, we will achieve the noise and emission reduction more quickly,” said KLM CEO Marjan Rintel. “We advocate positive incentives by governments so that we can contribute to environmental goals.”

Major impact on KLM

KLM shares the Schiphol requirement that it must be recorded how long it will take before a new aviation policy is ready. "We want to return to the current capacity of 500,000 flights as soon as possible," said Rintel. "Without the prospect of a new system for Schiphol, that could just take a few years. We are very concerned about that. Then the impact on KLM is enormous. Then there will be at least 30 destinations." Parent company Air France-KLM previously hinted that it would go to court if necessary.

Harbers has already had to water down its downsizing plans. At the end of 2022, it turned out that the minister had ignored European regulations to also look at alternatives. As a result, the number of flights can only shrink to 460,000 at the end of this year. Despite objections from researchers, Harbers hopes to continue to 440,000 in November 2024, but does need the approval of the European Commission to do so.

