Tonight, Saturday 28 January 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 will be broadcast Schindler’s List – Schindler’s list, film dn 1993 produced and directed by Steven Spielberg, starring Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes and dedicated to the theme of the Holocaust. Inspired by the novel Schindler’s List by Thomas Keneally and based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, the film allowed Spielberg to achieve definitive consecration among the great directors, receiving 12 Oscar nominations and winning 7 statuettes, including those for best film and best director. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

1939, Krakow, the beginning of the Second World War. After Germany invades Poland, Jews are confined to a ghetto and barred from any commercial activity; in this situation, Oskar Schindler, a German entrepreneur, takes the opportunity to take personal advantage and start a factory used in the production of saucepans and pots with which to supply the German army. Thus exploiting his relational skills, Schindler weaves a network of contacts and obtains the protection of the SS, making use of the collaboration of the Jewish accountant Itzhak Stern, who will help him find the money necessary for the activity, and of a young employee in the black market , who will find for him the objects with which to bribe and obtain favors.

Schindler also involves Stern to use him as a leverage to convince Jewish investors, and it will be he who will indicate the over thousand Jews to be employed in the Deutsche Emaillewarenfabrik (DEF), thus saving them from concentration camps.

However, when the SS officer, Amon Goeth, arrives in the city with the task of clearing out the Krakow ghetto and sending its inhabitants to the new concentration camp of Kraków-Płaszów, the situation escalates and Schindler assists without being able to intervene at the displacement conducted with unspeakable violence and brutality; shocked by the events, he understands that he must do something to save his workers. He bribes and gets the favor of Goeth, getting to continue to employ the Jewish workers in the factory converted to the production of ammunition and grenades. But once again their lives are in danger, because with the advance of Soviet troops, the SS receive the order to erase all evidence of the horrors committed, sending the last survivors to Auschwitz.

In a desperate attempt, the entrepreneur moves the factory in Moravia (in the eastern part of the current Czech Republic) and buys the workers one by one, paying them to Goeth, compiling a list of names with Stern (Schindler’s list). From now on he will try in every way and down to the last penny in his possession to save as many lives as possible, obtaining the gratitude of the survivors of the Jewish people.

Schindler’s List – Schindler’s list: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Schindler’s List – Schindler’s list, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Liam NeesonOskar Schindler

Ben KingsleyItzhak Stern

Ralph Fiennes: Amon Göth

Caroline GoodallEmilie Schindler

Jonathan Sagall: Poldek Pfefferberg

Embeth Davidtz: Helene Hirsch

Malgorzata GebelVictoria Klonowska

Shmuel Levy: Wilek Chilowicz

Mark Ivanir Marcel Goldberg

Beatrice Macola: Ingrid

Andrzej SewerynJulian Scherner

Friedrich von Thun: Rolf Czurda

Krzysztof Luft: Herman Toffel

Harry NehringLeo John

Norbert WeisserAlbert Hujar

Adi Nitzan: Mila Pfefferberg

Michael SchneiderJuda Dresner

Miri Fabian: Chaia Dresner

Anna MuchaDanka Dresner

Jacek WojcickiHenry Rosner

Blessed Paluch: Manci Rosner

Piotr Polk: Leo Rosner

Ezra Dagan: Menasha Levartov

Beata Deskur: Rebecca Tannenbaum

Rami Heuberger: Josef Bau

Uri Avrahami as Chaim Nowak

Adam SiemionAdam Levi

Magdalena Dandourian as Nuisa ​​Horowitz

Paweł Deląg: Dolek Horowitz

Henryk Bista: Mr. Löwenstein

Wojciech Klata: Lisiek

Elina Löwensohn as Diana Reiter

Bettina KupferRegina Perlman

Jochen Nickel: Wilhelm Kunde

Grzegorz DamieckiSergeant Kunder

Alexander Held: SS bureaucrat

Lidia Wyrobiec-Bank: Clara Stenberg

Hans-Michael Rehberg: Rudolf Höss

Daniel Del PonteJosef Mengele

Streaming and TV

Where to see Schindler’s List – Schindler’s List on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 28 January 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.