the exactrix Oliwia Dabrowska was about 3 years old when she became an important part of cinema history thanks to Steven Spielberg’s movie “Schindler’s List”.

She played the famous ‘girl in the red jacket’ who walks through the Krakow ghetto as German troops slaughter its residents. In the story, she is seen as the only character to give color to the film, but she symbolizes much of the essence of the plot: hope amid so much violence and terror.

“Schindler’s List” was the story of a Nazi party member who helped thousands of Jews escape death, a situation not unlike current news where Ukrainian civilians must go to great lengths to escape Russian troops. .

As it happened on the tape, this time Dabrowska, now 32 and living in Poland, has taken steps to help citizens trying to flee the war.

Oliwia Dąbrowska, gave life to ‘the girl in the red suit’ in “Schindler’s List”. Photo: @oliwia.dabrowska_

On her Instagram account, the young woman shared an artist’s rendering of her iconic scene in the film with the color of her coat changed from red to blue to represent the Ukrainian flag. Also, she said that she went to the border between Poland and Ukraine to help the refugees who had managed to get there.

“We need your help here at the border,” he wrote. “Material and financial donations; you can also volunteer. The situation is dramatic, I have seen it with my own eyes. I can’t tell you everything I saw because I have no words. No one can imagine this nightmare,” he stated.

Oliwia Dąbrowska shares the situation of refugees from Ukraine on Instagram. Photo: @oliwia.dabrowska_

After several days away from Instagram, Oliwia Dabrowska revealed that she and her mother had made progress delivering first aid kits to Ukrainian soldiers. In the social network she continues to ask for international support.

The scene of the girl in the red jacket in “Schindler’s List”