He lists the results like a doctor standing by the bed of a seriously ill patient. Mass immigration has divided Germany and jeopardizes internal security, Germany kisses China “in terms of Huawei’s participation in 5G”, data protection has mutated into a “supreme right” and a “monstrance” of the legal system, and the German security architecture is confusing and deficient Germany is the country whose legal system protects the activities of its intelligence services the least.

And: The Federal Intelligence Service is threatened with relegation to the third class due to the rigid case law of the Federal Constitutional Court on international-foreign telecommunications intelligence, the work of the German security authorities is not valued enough, Germany lacks courage when it comes to security. The staccato goes even further, the patient Germany seems to be far from recovery.

The man who thinks and writes this way is Gerhard Schindler, President of the Federal Intelligence Service from 2012 to 2016. He has written a book that is apparently supposed to bring the Federal Republic to sleep. The 250-page diagnosis entitled “Who’s Afraid of the BND?” (Econ Verlag) gives the impression that Germany needs a radical cure when it comes to security. And above all a mental change.

Security should be a national goal

Schindler sees his book as a “polemic”. Germany lacks “a security culture that thinks ahead,” he said on Wednesday at a press conference in Berlin, in an office building near the new headquarters of the BND. Why is security in Germany not anchored as a fundamental right, “or at least as a national goal?” Schindler complains that environmental protection is a state goal in the Basic Law, “security not”. However, since little will change in this regard in the foreseeable future, the formation of a “National Security Council” would be a “milestone” for him.

What the former BND boss says and writes is a political issue. Not just because of the provocative views. Schindler is not the only prominent security expert who disagrees with the state of security policy in the Federal Republic. Hans-Georg Maaßen, ex-President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the acting head of the Federal Police, Dieter Romann, and one of Schindler’s predecessors at the head of the BND, August Hanning, who after his time with the intelligence service was State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of the Interior, think similarly. In 2015, Schindler, Maaßen and Romann tried to prevent the Chancellor from allowing hundreds of thousands of refugees to enter the country unregistered. In vain.

The Chancellery prevented Schindler’s first book

Schindler, Maaßen and Hanning also have in common that they involuntarily left their last top job. In the case of Schindler, there is also the fact that he had to accept further humiliation after his release. The Federal Chancellery forbade him to publish his first book, Memoirs of the time as BND President. Allegedly, Schindler had divulged a lot of secret information in the manuscript. Schindler did not submit the second book, which will be on the market this Monday, to the Chancellery.

The tough, sometimes fundamental opposition of the top people to the current security policy raises questions. Are Schindler, Maaßen, Romann and Hanning overzealous sheriffs who want to transform Germany into a law-and-order republic?

Is Germany still up to the threats?

Or is the criticism justified – which would raise the question of whether Germany is even able to cope with the threats posed by terrorists, cyber criminals and “authoritarian national populists”, as Schindler calls Putin, Erdogan and other autocrats.

Schindler reinforces such doubts with his book, with full intent and passion. He wants to fuel the debate as to whether the German, federally ramified security architecture with several dozen authorities is sustainable. Schindler also makes suggestions as to what should be changed, at least in detail.

The Federal Police and the BKA should be merged

The BND was to be detached from the Chancellery and assigned to the Ministry of Defense, if only because of the intelligence service accompanying the Bundeswehr in crisis areas. The intelligence service fight against terrorism should be bundled at the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, since domestic and foreign terror, in Islamism and right-wing extremism, merge. Schindler also suggests merging the Federal Police and the Federal Criminal Police Office. A first attempt failed in 2011 due to resistance from BKA staff.

However, Schindler also has an idea ready that you would not necessarily expect from a security expert. In order to stop the further drifting of the Turkish minority into a parallel society, the “Turkish-born fellow citizens should be enabled to develop their own German-Turkish identity”, says the book. With dual citizenship, with a television station based on the model of the Franco-German medium “Arte”, with Turkish-speaking schools run by the Turkish state as a supplement to the German state schools. It could be, however, that Schindler’s proposal aroused little enthusiasm, at least from his friend Hans-Georg Maaßen.