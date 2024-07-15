Moving from one shadow to another to return to your human. SCHIM It’s a platform game with light tones and a lively style, with a original point of view able to tell with simplicity the difficulties of everyday life. A pair of little eyes come out of a shadow, look around, and a little being jumps out to fall back into another dark corner. That is one Shima small entity that lives in the shadows, and the purpose of each Schim is to stay with its owner.

This indie 3D platformer is published by Extra Nice plays with perspectives by moving in a world that is mirrored to reality, leading the player to explore ever new paths, offering an original concept of platforming. The game will be available from July 18th for PC, Xbox One and Series X/S, PS4 and PS5, and for Nintendo Switch.

From shadow to shadow

The game system is simple and intuitive. With a short tutorial introduced in the incipit it is possible to immediately assimilate the controls starting to take the first steps without too much difficulty. This part seems to make the player feel like he is blocked on purpose, until the breaking point arrives that will lead to the real gameplay.

Once you have the ability to move freely around the maps you immediately perceive the intelligence with which the path to follow is managed. platformer it is not developed vertically, but rather horizontallymixing small elements of environmental puzzles. This is how a group of people walking become steps to climb, a car an elevator, a flag a trampoline, and there is not always only one way to get to your goal. The more you become familiar with the game mechanics, the more you tend to stimulate lateral thinking to complete the path. Just move the view of the camera or use a small interaction to open a seemingly hidden path.

The game is an explosion of color. The minimalist style and the color palette, which changes from scene to scene, helps to enhance the shadows to be exploited. Interesting is the possibility of manually change the color scale of the scenarios and it is also possible to choose between two different thicknesses of outlines to make everything adaptable to the player’s sight and tastes.

There light plays a fundamental role here. The most interesting sections can be found in the night phaseswhere the level of challenge to reach the destination is slightly raised. This is because in the dark there are no shadows, in fact they are present and therefore usable only if projected by a direct light. The Schim can’t stay away from a shadow for more than a couple of secondsotherwise you start again from the beginning of a path.

There difficulty of the game is quite low, focusing more on the relaxation of the environmental puzzle. In fact, the first run does not include a game over. However, once the game is finished it will be possible to unlock the Risk Modewhere you will have limited chances of failure, once you exceed the limit, the game is over. This will provide a much higher challenge factor than the first game.

READ ALSO FromSoftware in Trouble, Hackers Steal Over 1TB of Data

On a technical level the game It flows quite smoothly and the character’s interactions with the environment respond quite well, which makes the platforming enjoyable, even relaxing at times. There are slightly more frenetic parts but this title certainly cannot be defined as adrenaline-filled.

Some sections tend to be a bit repetitive and in the central phase the game could get boring, but from the second part onwards it picks up again, changing some dynamics and making the sections to overcome shorter, assuming an increasingly faster and more fitting rhythm.

As for the audio department, the musical theme It seems rather monochromatic. It always follows a light mood, but apart from some variations in some crucial moments the music remains unmemorable.

A mirror world

The story tells of a Schim, a small entity that lives in the shadow of something or someone. Our little protagonist accidentally detaches himself from the shadow of his human and the goal is to find him. It is while we try to reach our friend that we know small traits of his life. Initially we see very little of him, but as we get closer to our goal we discover more and more details about him and we can understand better and better what is happening around him. As we find our way back to our owner we begin to perceive that it is not so much us who need him but that he is the one who needs ususing a very sweet metaphor in wanting to express the typically human concept of “I miss something”.

Using this original point of view, SCHIM talks about the discomforts of our generation related to the sense of belonging, to chasing one’s dreams or to the more general search for oneself. However, everything is addressed in a light and unpretentious way, making the message pass clearly while also maintaining a certain elegance.