“We must all work together to ensure that our national health system returns to being a point of reference for all citizens and can be able to respond in the best possible way to health requests”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, who yesterday evening received one of the special prizes of the Life Science Excellence Awards 2022, promoted by Sics – the Italian Society of Scientific and Health Communication (Consulcesi Group) to recognize, and make known, the best projects that have contributed to the excellence and transformation of the health sector.

“Our National Health Service boasts top-level professionals – underlined the minister – who have demonstrated their full value during the three years of the pandemic. The time has now come to reform the health system in the interest of all citizens, so that it can maintain its universal character and to continue to guarantee the best care for all patients”.

In addition to the recognition to Minister Schillaci, two other special prizes were awarded. On stage Marco Cavaleri, head of Vaccines and therapeutic products against Covid of the European Medicines Agency Ema, for having contributed to maintaining scientific rigor and communicative seriousness regarding the fundamental role that vaccines have had in mitigating the consequences of the pandemic, and Monica Spada , Head of Research & Technological Innovation of Eni, who collected the award given to the company’s commitment also from a One Health perspective with the HPC5 supercomputer, supercomputing at the service of energy, the environment and health.