“With the help of the Nas, we will monitor compliance with the mandatory labeling and indications on insect flours and why they are not included in foods where they should not be, such as pasta and pizza”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, speaking at a press conference, at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry (Masaf) on the four decrees for mandatory labels for the sale of foods containing 4 different flours of Insects: Larvae, crickets, moths and locusts. authorized by the EU. The press conference was attended by the ministers of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida and of Enterprises Adolfo Urso and the coordinator of agricultural policies of the Conference of Regions Federico Caner.