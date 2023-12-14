“We want to ensure that every woman has easy access to more adequate and complete prevention, treatment and rehabilitation pathways. Your congress, with its open and dynamic perspective, offers a great opportunity for meaningful discussion and the sharing of experiences and skills Collaboration between the souls of obstetrics and gynaecology, the hospital and the territory is essential to build a healthcare system that is increasingly attentive and respectful of women's health needs”. Thus the Ministry of Health Orazio Schillaci in a video message addresses the participants in the 98th national congress of Sigo, the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics, which opened today in Milan.

Women's health represents a fundamental component of the universality of the national health service. The prosperity of our society depends to a large extent on the well-being of women, who contribute significantly to the full development of the social fabric. The protection of women's health from the early stages of life to older age is also a pillar on which the longevity of our population rests. In line with the evolution of medical knowledge, the Ministry of Health actively supports the development of gender medicine, a key element in the fight against health inequalities,” he added.

'today we can invest in clinical-care pathways oriented towards gender health'

Schillaci recalled that “through the National Prevention Plan and the National Equity and Health Programme, today we can invest in clinical-care pathways oriented towards gender health, thus guaranteeing a more complete and inclusive approach. I would like to mention the particular attention we have towards pathologies that electively affect women, such as endometriosis or vulvodynia, which are highly disabling and have a notable social impact – he continued – Another essential aspect concerns the importance of prevention through correct lifestyles and participation in screening. we are engaged in awareness campaigns to promote the active participation of women in cancer screening and anti-HPV vaccination programs, but also in campaigns aimed at preventing fertility”.

“Reproductive health is another central theme of the Ministry of Health's program because through fertility prevention programmes, greater access to ART techniques and greater homogeneity throughout the country in the quality of the birth process we could make a significant contribution to the fight against the birth rate. “Equity and appropriateness of care, the centrality of the person and access to services suited to the specific problems of women's health are key objectives of our actions”, he concluded.