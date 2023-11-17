With the law that puts a stop to synthetic meat in Italy “we are giving a signal of great attention to health through a provision based on the precautionary principle. Cultivated meat, or what is called ‘synthetic food’, to date has not a food history or scientific evidence regarding the impact on health. It is our duty to ensure maximum transparency and information to citizens and above all to promote a dietary model that remains anchored to our traditional diet”. This was highlighted by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci in an interview with ‘Secolo d’Italia’.

“Today we celebrate the anniversary of the inscription of the Mediterranean diet in the intangible cultural heritage of UNESCO. Too often we forget that Italians are lucky enough to have all the nutrients of the Mediterranean diet at their disposal. Yet only a minority part of the population adopts this model food that has a positive impact on health – he added – Many studies show that the Mediterranean diet is associated with a reduction in overall mortality and mortality from cardiovascular pathologies (-9%), cancer (-6%), Parkinson’s diseases ( -13%) and Alzheimer’s (-13%). It helps to counteract the onset of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, neuro-degenerative diseases and also numerous neoplasms. But following the Mediterranean diet also has positive effects on environment because it is related to the use of raw materials linked to the territory, coming from low-impact cultivations and crops, based on respect for the cycles of nature. In this way, the environmental footprint of food systems is reduced and it contributes to safeguarding biodiversity plant and animal. An environmental sustainability, therefore, but also an economic one.”