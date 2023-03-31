“I thank Fismad for the constant commitment it dedicates to promoting knowledge and improving the treatment of diseases of the digestive system. These diseases have a major impact on the quality of life of the people affected in terms of hospitalizations, assistance services and For their global and appropriate management, it is essential to achieve greater integration between hospital and territory through a decisive relaunch of territorial medicine, which is central to Mission 6 of the Pnrr and which we intend to fully implement”. Salute Orazio Schillaci in the greeting message sent to the approximately 1,800 gastroenterologists gathered in Rome for the 29th National Congress of Digestive Diseases promoted by Fismad.

“Another aspect on which to focus with determination is the promotion of prevention – adds Schillaci – starting from a healthy diet, based on the Italian Mediterranean diet, and from the practice of physical activity. A sedentary lifestyle, in fact, in addition to favoring overweight and obesity, can cause metabolic disturbances and problems with the digestive system, increasing the risk of pathologies such as colon cancer”. In this regard, “never before – he concludes – is it necessary to strengthen screening programs and recover the services not provided during the pandemic that have also affected the missed diagnoses of tumors related to the gastrointestinal tract. Of course, significant food for thought and proposals will emerge from your congress, I wish you all good luck”.