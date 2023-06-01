“Today more than ever the National Health Service needs to be relaunched and we gave pragmatic signals about this in the first months of government. I am very sorry when I see the NHS painted on the verge of bankruptcy, it is not like that: it has the strength to have a human capital with professionals who are the best in the world and starting from them we could do a lot”. This was stated by Health Minister Orazio Schillaci, in his speech today in Rome at the ministry for the press conference to present the ‘Prevention Help Desks’, which will be activated during the month of June to celebrate Republic Day by 5 medical societies – Italian scientific: Urology (Siu), Audiology and phoniatry (Siaf), Periodontology and implantology (Sidp), Endocrinology (Sie), Occupational medicine (Siml).