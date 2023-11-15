“I am pleased to be here today and to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the academic year, on a day which also marked the start of the construction of a new teaching center: a very energy efficient building that will be able to accommodate over 1,700 students. This is a further milestone achieved by a university that has recently celebrated the first 40 years since its foundation: 4 decades of successes and recognitions, experienced with an eye always turned to the future”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaciin his speech at the inauguration ceremony of the 2023-2024 academic year of the Tor Vergata University of Rome where the foundation stone of the new teaching center was laid, green and in line with the sustainability policy on which the university is based capitoline.

“I had the honor of being rector of this great university and, just over a year ago, having received the role of Minister of Health, I greeted the entire academic community by expressing my gratitude for the cultural and human enrichment that this experience gave me,” Schillaci recalled.

“Today, in a new capacity – he added – I have the great pleasure of sending my best wishes to the students who undertake their training course in a cutting-edge university centre, with a strong international vocation and sustainability, and which represents one of the Italian excellences in research, teaching and innovation”.

“I consider it essential to develop the scientific and digital skills and competences necessary to effectively and efficiently manage the many technological innovations that distinguish this historical moment. I am referring in particular to the enormous potential offered by artificial intelligence and which concern every field, from health to sustainable development. This is a topic to which we are paying the utmost attention and which will also be crucial in the context of the next G7 on Health”, said the minister.

“Research, innovation and sustainability are the key words for designing tomorrow, in light of the many profound, sudden transformations that characterize the contemporary scenario. And a time of such rapid changes requires multidisciplinary skills and transversal, advanced and dynamic skills “, he added.

“Appropriate and updated training with respect to scenarios, needs, knowledge and tools, which are constantly evolving, is increasingly necessary for inclusion in a changed and changing world of work, as well as to effectively impact society, the territory , on the quality of life of each person – the minister remarked – The theme of this event, ‘Sustainable progress’, expresses well the need to implement interventions aimed at collective well-being by promoting healthy lifestyles and a development model based on conscious use of environmental resources, a prerequisite for the transition process that everyone must commit to promoting”.