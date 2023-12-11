“The healthcare of the third millennium is more equitable throughout the territory and not just in the North or in the big cities. On the one hand we care about the citizens, for whom we aim for a better NHS and we focus on territorial medicine, Pnrr, and on the other health workers that it is right that they have an increase in salary and better working conditions. In this challenge of the future we cannot fail to forget a 'One Health' vision that brings together human health, that of animals and “environment. And in a long-lived country like ours, prevention cannot be ignored, investing in this field is the best choice a country can make.” Thus the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, today in Rome, on the sidelines of the event at the Ministry of Health 'Healthcare of the future – an indivisible good from North to South' promoted at the Ministry of Health by 'InRete', speaking about future challenges of the NHS.

The greatest evil to be eliminated in the healthcare of the future, added the minister, answering journalists' questions on the major difficulties that Italian healthcare is experiencing and will have to face, “are the inequalities that exist in the supply within our nation and then the lists of waiting which are attacked not only with more funds, which we have tried to put into this Maneuver, but by carrying forward the concept of appropriateness, that is, that the tests must be carried out on those who really need them and also by giving greater certainty to the doctors who are frightened by the many causes they suffer, and which leads to defensive medicine which weighs heavily on the NHS”.

“I was the first to say last April that there were almost 11 billion euros available unspent since 1988. We are available to the Regions who want to present plans to have the possibility of using these funds and we are trying to make the bureaucratic part more streamlined. This passes through an agreement with the Regions, so that the funds can be made available to the territories, to have more modern and safer hospitals for the citizens. However it is clear that the funds that are there since 1988, they must be requested and we will provide them as quickly as possible” continued Schillaci answering journalists' questions on the fire at the Tivoli hospital and on the funds not used by the Regions to renovate the hospitals. “I think it is absurd that in places where citizens need to be treated, misfortunes like those we have seen recently happen” at Tivoli hospital. “Modern healthcare cannot ignore what is basic, i.e. the safety of the places where care is provided and patients are treated. We are ready to do our part in this and make the skills of our various managements available general”.