“I believe that our NHS, which remains one of the best in the world, needs an overhaul because 45 years have passed. In the meantime the world of health has changed, there is a lot of technological innovation that must be followed, above all there is a population that fortunately lives longer but often suffers from chronic-degenerative diseases. For this reason we must immediately invest in prevention, see healthcare spending not as an expense but as an investment in the future of citizens' health and above all make the most of the funds that exist from the Pnrr are better to finally have reliable local medicine and focus on telemedicine and everything related to new possible therapies”. This was said by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci on the sidelines of the event ''A great commitment for health”, promoted by the Ministry of Health today in Bari.

“On the safety of doctors and health workers – continues the minister – we have already intervened last year in the so-called Bills Decree, increasing the penalties for those who commit violent acts against health workers. I believe, however, and I have always said, that it's just a penis problem, it's a cultural problem. When a person turns to a doctor, a nurse, they must understand that the person wearing a white coat is offering help and care. The gender figure is also alarming: 70 % of attacks, even verbal, against health workers, affect women. So it is something unacceptable, unspeakable that must be addressed, also from a cultural point of view.”

“The shortage of staff – underlines the minister – is a major issue in the next three years, especially as you know, as far as doctors are concerned, there will be the so-called pension hump. We are working on this. We would like to abolish the hiring expense cap within this year which has existed for years and which no one has ever thought of abolishing for 15 years. This is one of the first intentions we have, on which we are working, on the first day we took office in the ministry”. “A similar problem, even more serious – added Schillaci – if you look at the OECD data, concerns the nursing staff which is lacking not only in Italy but also in other countries, such as Japan and the United States. So I believe that there it will be necessary to try to bring in professionals from abroad” but “also work in such a way that the very important profession of the nurse is re-evaluated, taking into account that today they are people who often study three or five years and who therefore deserve particular attention both in terms economical and in terms of working size”.

Healthcare today is often a healthcare system with lights and shadows, not only in Puglia but in many other Italian regions. So I sincerely hope, in the interest of all citizens, that the Regions that perhaps do more, will be able to overcome these problems that exist, often of an organizational nature. And I obviously reiterate that on the part of the Ministry there is always attention and availability in the interests above all, I repeat, of those who live in certain regions and to provide support if requested”. Concludes Schillaci