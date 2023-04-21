Smart working “has revolutionized the lives of many women, especially in recent years. Working from home, often in small spaces where work duties are added to family duties, increases the level of stress and requires health protection interventions to guarantee the psycho-physical wellbeing”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, speaking at the presentation of the VIII National Women’s Health Day, which is celebrated tomorrow. An initiative organized by the dicastery with Komen Italia and Atena donna Onlus. Furthermore, according to Schillaci, “it is important to ensure the full protection of working mothers for whom it is necessary to carefully take into account the specific risks both for them and for the unborn child” .