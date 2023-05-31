“I would like to thank Aism, the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association, for its constant commitment alongside people with multiple sclerosis. In all conditions of pain, fragility and suffering we must never forget that the protection of human dignity in the social and health sector represents an absolute and non-derogable value. The defense of this principle guides the actions of the Ministry of Health aimed at guaranteeing access to the best skills and the most advanced services in the diagnostic, therapeutic and assistance fields. On this occasion, I renew my closeness to patients, their families, healthcare professionals, researchers and Aism, certain that today’s initiative will give rise to useful reflections and proposals to be shared for a timely and personalized treatment of people affected by multiple sclerosis”. Thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, in a message sent on the occasion of an event in the Senate organized for the Week dedicated to multiple sclerosis.