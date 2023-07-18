“Among the issues addressed today is that relating to synthetic food. The process of the “law” proposal is proceeding expeditiously in Parliament and in the Senate. I can confirm that we remain firmly anchored to our agri-food productions, to the Mediterranean diet, heritage of Unesco, hoping that soon also the recently nominated Italian cuisine will be part of it”. This was stated by Health Minister Orazio Schillaci, speaking at the national assembly of Coldiretti.

“I’m sure that by working in synergy we will be able to make a change of pace in favor of healthier lifestyles, starting from our tables”, he added.