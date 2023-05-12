“Prevention is the best investment we can make to have more people in good health, thus reducing the number of patients in the future and the use of health services, with lower costs and more sustainability for public health”. This was written by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, in a message sent to the ‘Third day for cardiovascular prevention’, organized by the Italian Society for Cardiovascular Prevention (Siprec), who presented an 11-point document “which can strongly affect the development and progression of cardiovascular diseases”, explains Siprec on the Italian Day for Cardiovascular Prevention, which is celebrated today.

A document, says the Minister of Health thanking the experts, which “helps to keep attention focused on the importance of adopting correct strategies to prevent cardiovascular diseases, which represent the main cause of death in Italy. As is known, lifestyles have a decisive impact on the health of our heart: a healthy diet, regular exercise and smoking cessation can reduce the risk factors that contribute to the development of cardiovascular diseases”.

“We are aware – continues Schillaci in his message – that the main challenge we are called to face is that of guaranteeing health protection within a framework of sustainability of the National Health Service. For this reason we are committed to promoting access to knowledge and prevention tools through campaigns to promote healthy lifestyles”.