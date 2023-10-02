“Today we kick off Pink October, the month dedicated to the prevention of breast cancer. As we know, breast cancer is the most frequent neoplasm in women: approximately one malignant tumor in every three is breast cancer.” the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, in his speech today in Rome at the presentation of the ‘Frecciarossa 2023: prevention travels by train’ campaign promoted by the IncontraDonna Foundation and by Ferrovie dello Stato with the patronage of the Ministry of Health.

“’Frecciarosa – prevention travels by train’ is an important project that has consolidated over the years, carried out with enthusiasm and great participation, which also this year sees the contribution of important testimonials – the minister recalled – I thank the experts , the medical specialists and volunteers who will carry out visits and medical consultations on board the trains throughout the month of October and will provide useful information on the most frequent oncological diseases”.