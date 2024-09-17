“The unanimous approval of Law 130 is an important milestone for Italy, which positions the nation as the first country to have a law that guarantees the prevention of two extremely widespread diseases, such as diabetes and celiac disease”. One year after the law, “pediatric prevention is a challenge that we have already begun to win. The launch of the screening project in four regions – Lombardy, Marche, Campania and Sardinia – is just the beginning and we aim to extend the program nationwide. This project, made possible by the first law in the field of prevention, gives Italy a role as a world leader in the field of pediatric prevention of type 1 diabetes and celiac disease”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, in the greeting message sent to the presentation event of the White Paper ‘Pediatric screening for type 1 diabetes and celiac disease’, today in the Sala Giacomo Matteotti of the Chamber of Deputies during the event ‘Pediatric screening for type 1 diabetes: new recommendations for implementation at a national level’.