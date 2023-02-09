“I believe that one of the effects of the pandemic was precisely that on cancer patients. Many visits, many screenings were missed. I believe, over 2 million screenings were missed. Fortunately, today the numbers are recovering but we must not let our guard down. Screenings are carried out on uterine cancer, breast cancer and colorectal cancer: these are currently the three screenings present within the Lea in our national health system.However, I believe that over 50% of citizens often don’t go” to do them, “and unfortunately there is also an important disparity of response between regions and regions”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, speaking on the talk show dedicated to the prevention of tumors organized at Casa Sanremo.

“We must commit ourselves to this – he exhorted – and the message must be clear: screening must be done and screening helps to avoid disease and unfortunately the worst consequences of this disease. I think this is a clear message to give in a venue important as this one where there are many people who follow the Festival”.