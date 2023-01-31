The obligation to swab, to be presented at boarding, for passengers arriving in Italy from China has been extended until the end of February. In Italian airports, checks can be carried out on a random basis to ensure the genomic surveillance of the variants. This is foreseen by the ordinance signed by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, which Adnkronos Salute has seen. In the provision, in force from tomorrow until February 28, the use of Ffp2 masks during the flight and at the airport is “strongly recommended”.

“For the purposes of identifying and containing the spread of possible variants of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, the following discipline applies to all subjects entering the People’s Republic of China – reads the ordinance -: obligation to present to the carrier at the act of embarkation and to anyone in charge of carrying out the checks, the certification of having undergone, in the forty-eight hours prior to departure from the territory of the People’s Republic of China, a molecular test or an antigen test carried out by means of a swab with a negative result ; the use of the Ffp2 mask or higher inside aircraft and terminals is strongly recommended, especially for vulnerable subjects or with respiratory symptoms”.

“By decision of the competent Usmaf Authority, subjects coming from the People’s Republic of China – it is expected – can be performed additional sample swabs upon arrival at the airport with a view to guaranteeing genomic surveillance to identify any variants early”.

“Provided that no symptoms of Covid-19 arise, the provisions do not apply to children under the age of six, crew members and traveling staff of means of transport of people and goods, officials and agents, however named, of the European Union or international organisations, diplomatic agents, administrative and technical staff of diplomatic missions, consular officials and employees, military personnel, including those returning from international missions, and Police Forces, personnel of the Information system for the security of the Republic and of the firefighters in the exercise of their functions”, finally provides for the ordinance.