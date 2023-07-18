“Obesity and diabetes present a worrying trend, not only because they affect a large part of the population, but also because the age of onset is increasingly precocious. Unfortunately, obesity in Italy has increased significantly over the last 25 years, especially in southern regions.This is why we must promote strategies at all levels – national, regional, local – to encourage appropriate choices and behaviors throughout life, in order to reduce the burden of chronic non-communicable diseases, and we must do so with an approach integrated system involving educational, economic and industrial policies, including the agri-food sector”. This is the warning of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, who spoke at the national assembly of Coldiretti.

“There is still a portion of the population that does not adhere to the Mediterranean diet – he warns – We must recover and enhance this model especially among young people, who tend to prefer processed foods. It is a priority to start again from the choice and promotion of healthy and local foods and for this reason, we immediately launched awareness campaigns to encourage correct lifestyles”.