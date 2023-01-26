What happened at the Pertini hospital in Rome, where a newborn baby died in bed with his mother, “has brought to light problems that have concerned, and may concern, many other women”, and the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci “intends to address them by putting implement all the necessary measures to ensure full safety of pregnant women and children. Just as it is committed to promoting any intervention useful to ensure adequate working conditions for midwives and health personnel assigned to the obstetrics and gynecology departments”, reads a note of the ministry.

The minister is following “with the utmost attention the case of the newborn who died in the Pertini hospital and of his mother, to whom he expresses all his closeness in such a difficult and painful moment”. The ministry, recalls the note, “immediately requested a detailed report from the Lazio Region to clarify the dynamics of the sad story and verify compliance with the protocols and procedures envisaged”.