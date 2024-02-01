“The percentage of Italians who follow the Mediterranean diet” is “still low”. Yet “adopting correct lifestyles is essential for feeling good and preventing the onset of diseases”. And this is especially true for the little ones: “A child who follows a correct diet will be a healthy adult and will in turn be able to promote a healthy eating lifestyle, even when going to a restaurant”. Thus, in summary, the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, explained his support for the agreement, presented today at Mimit, with the catering sector 'Add a place at the table when there is an extra child', for healthy and sustainable menus for families, even at restaurants. minister of the Family Eugenia Roccella, of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, of Tourism, Daniela Santanché, of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.

“Today we are signing an agreement which also represents an important food education tool.” And for this reason “it also concerns health” and in particular “the younger segments of the population”. Therefore “we adhere with conviction to this initiative which aims to offer menus that take into account variety and nutritional adequacy, also in relation to the age of growing children, and to prevent incorrect eating habits”.

“The scientific literature – continues the minister – demonstrates that following the Italian Mediterranean diet significantly improves the state of health, with a reduction of almost 10% in global mortality and from cardiovascular events, a reduction in the incidence of neoplasms or mortality due to cancer, the incidence of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases, which represent not only a health but a social problem”, said the minister.

This project is “an opportunity for the growth of food culture and prevention: we hope that there will be great support from restaurateurs who can become an active part of the promotion of correct lifestyles by offering menus that favor the Mediterranean diet and products of our agri-food chain, guaranteeing seasonality, the typicality of the products, the balance between the nutritional elements. It is no coincidence – highlights Schillaci – the protocol aims to raise awareness among restaurateurs so that nutritional quality becomes a fundamental prerogative of their products, and look also to the correct information of consumers to choose foods in line with their needs”, concluded the minister, assuring: “We will take action with institutional campaigns to widely spread the initiative for a healthy eating lifestyle, even when at the restaurant”.