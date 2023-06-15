“This conference is an important opportunity to focus attention on the deep link between the sea and human health and on the increasingly urgent need to take care of marine ecosystems”. Thus the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, in the message sent on the occasion of the conference ‘Sea and Health’ underway at the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. “Health protection and environmental protection represent an indivisible combination – underlines the minister – and it is precisely starting from this awareness that important studies and research projects have started, the result of collaborations and synergies that we must promote and enhance”.

! Among these there is certainly the ‘Sea Care’ project, an innovative program launched by the Higher Institute of Health and the Navy which fits into the One Health and Planetary Health perspective that we are all called to adopt to face the challenges of global health . In line with the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – Schillaci added – we are committed to implementing policies and behaviors that give impetus to a virtuous process of ecological transition, favoring a sustainable use of environmental resources. This is an approach valued in the Pnrr, of which ‘Health’ and ‘Ecological transition’ represent two specific missions, and in the National Prevention Plan 2020-2025 of the Ministry of Health”.