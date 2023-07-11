In medicine, “sophisticated technologies are increasingly the reason for new challenges such as the one being presented today, relating to a totally Italian artificial heart. An ambitious project that Professor Gino Gerosa has been working on for years, which would make it possible to increase the number of transplants wholeheartedly addressing the problem of donor shortage”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, speaking at the press conference, underway in the Senate, ‘The possible challenge: the total Italian artificial heart’, organized by Senator Antonio De Poli.

Schillaci thanked Gino Gerosa, director of cardiac surgery at the Paduan university; Serafina Valente, professor of medical biotechnology in Siena; Vincenzo Tarzia, of the Cardiac Surgery Unit of the University of Padua, who carried out the first 45-minute transplant with a stopped heart a few weeks ago. “Professionals of great value who have contributed to making heart transplants an excellence in public health”, comments the minister, underlining that “there are very few countries in which a citizen has the opportunity to undergo cutting-edge surgery, to be taken care of by surgeons of this professionalism, without anyone asking him whether or not he has insurance coverage”.

For Schillaci, we need to “enhance and support what I defined a few days ago as the treasure of our nation, the Italian brain. Because if it is true that technologies make us make great progress, they help us improve the lives of many people and save, fortunately, more and more human lives, this is only possible if we meet professionals animated by passion, by a love for research and if they have a solid and extraordinary set of skills, just like the professionals who are present here today”.