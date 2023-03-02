“The urgent need for extraordinary measures to adapt the welfare and social-health assistance system to the new health and social needs” of aAging Italy. This was highlighted by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, speaking in Rome at the seminar ‘The transition of care between the hospital network and local services’, organized by Fiaso (Italian Federation of healthcare and hospital companies). “With its 13.8 million people over 65, Italy is among the European countries with the greatest longevity”, he recalled. And “if this growth trend is projected into the future – he added – further aging of the population is expected: estimates say that in 2050 one in three people will be over 65 and the share of over 75s in the total population, currently equal to 22.4%, in the next 20 years it will reach 29%, while the over 85s will be 5%”.

“But with the lengthening of life there is also a growing number of elderly people suffering from chronic pathologies or who are in disabling conditions”, observed the minister. “If we consider that at least one out of two elderly people has at least one chronic disease or comorbidity, and that the loss of autonomy affects older people with lower incomes more – he remarked – it is clear how much the assistance needs linked to the elderly are destined to grow and to become an even more central theme in the coming years”.

“The need to respond to unmet needs through the implementation of the assistance network – continued Schillaci – is already pressing in Italy which has 6.9 million over 75s, of which 2.7 million with serious motor difficulties, comorbidities and a seriously compromised self-sufficiency. Among these, we know that around 1 million live alone or with family members who are also elderly and with a level of help deemed insufficient. Lastly, 100,000 do not even have the economic resources to access paid assistance”.