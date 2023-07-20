“Ensuring longevity in health is a priority objective for a nation like Italy which is characterized by one of the highest life expectancies in the world”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, speaking at the Congress of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation (Fmsi). “In the last 10 years – he underlined – the aging of our population has been one of the fastest among the most developed countries. According to projections for 2051, there will be 280 elderly people for every 100 young people. We need to ensure that life lengthens in good health. This unfortunately does not always happen”. (continued)