“Ensuring health conditions in the workplace is a priority”. This is the message launched by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, and reported in a tweet on the occasion of Safe Day, the world day for health and safety at work which is celebrated today 28 April. “The protection of the health and safety of all workers is a central objective in the health promotion and prevention policies of our department”, assures the minister in a note published online on the ministry’s website.

Recently, he recalls, “we have reactivated the Committee for the guidance and evaluation of active policies for the national coordination of supervisory activities in the field of health and safety at work envisaged by the Consolidated Law on health and safety at work in which they participate all institutional actors. It is an important sharing tool on a topic that I consider to be of great importance on our agenda. The committee is working on three topics: health surveillance, the needs of prevention and surveillance structures in the area and the drafting of a national strategy on the health and safety of workers”.

“Promoting the culture of prevention in the workplace is a priority for the protection of health – continues the minister – Health and safety are fundamental rights and we continue to strive to ensure that they are guaranteed in every workplace”. Schillaci explains in detail what the ministry and the NHS are committed to on this front. “Guaranteeing health conditions in the workplace to prevent and combat the onset of occupational diseases and accidents – he points out – is an integral part of our health promotion and prevention activities also thanks to the fundamental commitment of all the professionals of the Departments of prevention of the National Health Service and of the competent doctors, of the prevention figures who operate in the national productive contexts”. “Particular attention – he concludes – is paid to the prevention of occupational neoplasms which are included both within the National Prevention Plan and in the National Oncology Plan”.