“Sports medicine, through the correct promotion of physical activity, together with healthy lifestyles, can promote healthy and active ageing, allowing an improvement in the so-called biological age compared to the chronological age”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, speaking in Rome at the Congress of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation (Fmsi).

“Valuing this branch of medicine, therefore – underlined the minister – is very important to promote all the strategies useful for guaranteeing a good quality of life even in old age, in the awareness that ensuring the health and well-being of everyone and at all ages is the goal towards which to proceed with conviction. I am sure that with everyone’s collaboration we will be able to achieve the goals we have set ourselves”. For Schillaci, “the role of the sports medicine specialist is of particular importance, a professional figure with valuable transversal and multidisciplinary skills related to the protection of the health of those who practice sports in the developmental, adult and elderly ages and in states of illness and disability”.