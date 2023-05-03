The electronic health record “according to a recent 2020-2021 survey conducted by the Digital Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic is only used by 12% of citizens, while 62% have never heard of it. A gap that needs to be filled, considering the importance it has in the ability to provide and monitor the essential levels of assistance”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, speaking at the presentation of the programmatic document of the parliamentary Intergroup ‘Digital health and digital therapies’, today in Rome.

On the subject of telemedicine and healthcare digitization “faced with the many benefits both in terms of treatment outcomes and in terms of economic efficiency, it appeared a priority to raise the pace to implement, within the pre-established times, the projects and initiatives envisaged in the National Health Plan recovery and resilience. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, above all to increase the diffusion of telemedicine and the health record”, he added.