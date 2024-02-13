Regarding contaminants, the Ministry of Health “prepares a multi-year national plan to coordinate checks concerning agricultural contaminants and plant toxins in food. In 2022, a total of 13,430 samples were carried out. The non-compliances found concerned a total of 38 samples. The critical issue relating to the positivity for mercury in the fish sector (predatory species), also affected by possible cadmium contamination (cephalopod molluscs), as confirmed by the alerts, remains of importance”. Thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, in the hearing in the Chamber before the parliamentary commission of inquiry into illicit activities connected to the waste cycle and other environmental and agri-food offences.

“The contamination by cadmium and lead has also affected the vegetable products sector. Acrylamide is confirmed as a critical issue in some processed products (chips), while for polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons only one non-conformity was detected in a product based on meat”, continued the minister. As regards aflatoxins, “the data indicate the dairy supply chain as the one most exposed to contamination by aflatoxin M1. For mycotoxins, with particular reference to aflatoxins, the data – he specified – confirm the finding in dried fruit. data on nitrates, as contaminants, present a very low level of non-compliance, a possible indication of an adequate level of application of Good Agricultural Practices. Non-compliances regarding hydroxymethylfurfural (Hmf) in honey are equal to 3%, a parameter not subject to health value but of interest in terms of the state of conservation of honey”.

“In relation to regulated persistent organic contaminants (dioxins and PCBs), the analytical checks carried out highlighted only one non-conformity relating to non-dioxin-like PCBs in a sample of mussels, apart from what was referable to areas already known for environmental contamination phenomena , subject to specific monitoring activities”, he concluded.