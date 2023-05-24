On access to palliative care “we are working and we care a lot. I think it is a qualifying path to give everyone the possibility of palliative care at a time when people need it”. Thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, on the sidelines of the presentation in Rome of the National Relief Day. And on the shortage of structures and hospices in Italy, including pediatric ones, Schillaci assures us that “our commitment is there and the signal of attention was given in the last budget law, a specialization school has been activated – he recalled – for train professionals who know how to treat people adequately and accompany them in a delicate moment of their lives. Obviously there is maximum attention to the youngest and most fragile, and to their families”.