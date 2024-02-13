“In the food supplements sector, the use, as a novel food, of plant extracts of Cannabis sativa L., titrated in cannabidiol (Cbd), not authorized for use pursuant to the regulation on 'novel foods' has been found”. This was highlighted by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, in the hearing in the Chamber before the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into illicit activities connected to the waste cycle and other environmental and agri-food offences.

“With regard to labeling for particular foods, supplements and novel foods – explains the minister – the official control activities are aimed at verifying the conformity of the notified products with current legislation, in terms of composition criteria, contributions of ingredients with nutritional or physiological, nutritional and health information. In 2022, 16,837 new notifications were received and a number of non-compliances detected equal to 14% of the total notifications received”.

The majority of non-conformities, he continues, “are due to non-compliant labelling; non-conformities have also been detected in terms of composition, both for unacceptable levels of vitamins and minerals or other substances and for the presence of new foods. As part of the verification activities of the notified products, approximately 50 products containing suspected unauthorized novel foods were reported”. In 2022, Schillaci further illustrates, “online control over sales channels has been intensified and there has been a situation in which, despite notified and compliant labels, in online marketing there is an abuse of images or statements that attribute” to supplements “have preventive and curative properties, which are prohibited (legislative decree n.169 of 2004). The Ministry of Health took action to intervene on over 11 online sales sites that reported statements in conflict with current legislation”.