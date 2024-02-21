“Before increasing salaries, let's look carefully at the medical specific allowance. We want to ensure that the employment spending cap is abolished. This is the real battle that we hope to close by 2024”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, on the sidelines of the sixth edition of the 'Inventing for Life Health Summit' event, promoted today at the Maxxi in Rome by MSD Italia.

The minister reiterated his intention to work on the attractiveness of the National Health Service for the medical and nursing professions. “We are fighting the token operators. If there are token operators who work – underlined Schillaci – there are no doctors who go to the NHS. We must make the situation of the National Health Service more attractive and ensure that those who until now were token operators go to the Ssn”.

As he reported yesterday during the hearing in the Social Affairs Committee of the Chamber, the minister once again underlined that “around 40% of emergency room visits could be answered in other places. So I believe that strengthening local medicine can give a of reference to citizens to decongest emergency rooms”.

“We are also working with the Regions on the new price list, which was stuck in 2017. There has obviously been a reduction in the price of some services – the minister specified -, I am thinking of laboratory medicine or some specialist services. There are some funds, especially from next year, which can be used both to introduce benefits and to increase reimbursement for some of these that have been limited. We are at the table with all the representatives, especially from laboratory medicine, to find some shared solutions, always in the primary interest of patients”.