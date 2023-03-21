“The importance of vaccinations for the adult and elderly population is a theme at the heart of the policies conducted by the Ministry of Health to protect public and individual health, with an active, free and homogeneous vaccination offer throughout the national territory. The Italy is among the European countries with the greatest longevity and further aging of the population is expected in the future, which brings with it an increase in chronic diseases and a loss of autonomy which mainly affects the elderly with lower incomes. vaccination culture through targeted communication campaigns, such as those we have created for the flu and anti-Covid vaccination, it represents an important element in protecting the health of the elderly, who are today at the center of a strong commitment, from which the so-called Elderly Bill was born, just in these days to the approval of the Parliament”.

So the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci in a greeting note to the organizers of themeeting ‘Investing in the future: vaccine prevention as a driving force for health, well-being and sustainability‘, which takes place this morning in Rome at the Ministry of Health, promoted by Adnkronos with Senior Italia Federanziani, Federsanità, Anci and created in collaboration with FB&Associati and with the non-conditioning contribution of Gsk