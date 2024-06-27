“We live in an era of radical changes driven by rapid technological and scientific advances that are transforming every aspect of our lives. In this context, new technologies offer extraordinary opportunities in treatment, assistance, programming and prevention. Artificial intelligence it has great potential in the healthcare sector, it can improve diagnostics, help personalize therapies, promote predictive and precision medicine. Its applications are countless, I am thinking of the development of new drugs, early diagnosis, the development of therapies and the fight against antimicrobial resistance”. Thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci in a video message sent to the organizers of the first appointment with ‘Laboratorio Sanità 20/30 – Artificial intelligence in Healthcare between ethics and application’, underway in the setting of Villa Manin in Codroipo (UD), between including the president of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region and president of the State-Regions Conference Massimiliano Fedriga, the president of Laboratorio 20-30 Vasco Giannotti.

The meeting is promoted in collaboration with the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, with the aim of becoming an annual event on the topic of artificial intelligence with national and European experts, public and private managers, institutions, healthcare professionals and technological partners.

“A truly enormous transformation is underway which must be accompanied by careful planning and appropriate training courses – added Schillaci – so that healthcare professionals acquire specific skills to manage these changes without ever losing sight of the medical alliance -patient. In fact, no machine, even the most intelligent and sophisticated, will be able to replace qualified medical personnel, the healthcare professionals who are called upon to govern technological innovations, always remaining at the center of every decision-making process”.

The other “great challenge to face and win – the minister remarked – is to guarantee all citizens, in the different geographical areas of Italy, the possibility of accessing the most advanced technologies with the best diagnostic and therapeutic performances. The Our goal must be to truly use artificial intelligence for the good of all.” Combining “innovation and ethics is one of the most significant challenges of our time and I am sure that today’s discussion will also be able to provide valuable insights for the future of our healthcare”, he concluded.